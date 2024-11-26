Left Menu

NATO's New Chief Urges Stronger Support for Ukraine Amid Escalating Tensions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasizes the need for increased support for Ukraine against Russia's military aggression, criticizing Moscow for deploying North Korean troops. Rutte highlighted Greece's military spending and proposed EU budget reforms to enhance NATO's defense capabilities. Protests in Athens occurred during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

NATO's newly appointed Secretary General, Mark Rutte, declared the need for greater support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, which he claims is dangerously escalating with the involvement of North Korean troops.

During his visit to Greece, Rutte highlighted the use of North Korean soldiers, Iranian drones, and Chinese dual-use goods by Russia. He recognized Greece's military contributions, emphasizing the importance of a unified European defense strategy and closer NATO-European Union ties.

The visit sparked protests from Greek citizens, who demanded funding for health and education instead of military expansion, reflecting social opposition against NATO's increased military focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

