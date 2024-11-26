Left Menu

China Condemns U.S. Boycott on Xinjiang Companies

China's commerce ministry opposes the U.S. boycott of 29 Chinese companies due to suspected forced labor in Xinjiang, claiming it to be political manipulation. The ministry demands an immediate halt to these actions and accuses the U.S. of unreasonable suppression.

Updated: 26-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:04 IST
The Chinese government has expressed strong opposition to the United States' recent boycott of 29 Chinese firms, citing concerns over alleged forced labor practices in Xinjiang. This announcement comes from China's commerce ministry, which emphasized that the country has lodged solemn representations to the U.S. government in response.

In an official statement, China's commerce ministry urged the United States to abandon what it calls 'political manipulation and smear attacks.' The ministry demanded that Washington cease its so-called 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese companies.

This latest development in U.S.-China trade relations underscores the ongoing tensions between the two global powers, particularly regarding human rights issues and economic competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

