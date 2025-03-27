Rebel MLA Yatnal Expelled Amidst Allegations of Political Manipulation

In a significant political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled Basangouda Patil Yatnal for six years. Known for his vocal criticism of the party's current leadership, Yatnal accused them of indulging in adjustment politics that weakened the party in Karnataka, particularly in regions traditionally strong for the BJP.

The BJP's decision came amidst growing factional rifts, with Yatnal leading a campaign against the state party president. His accusations pointed towards an unchecked alliance with Congress, further alleging that dissenters aiming to reform the party were unfairly targeted while those guilty of fostering family-centered politics were not.

Yatnal, a staunch proponent of Hindutva, also highlighted his efforts in various socio-political movements. Despite his expulsion, a segment of party workers remains loyal to him, indicating internal divisions. This expulsion marks Yatnal's third ousting from the party in over a decade, emphasizing the ongoing turbulence within the BJP ranks in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)