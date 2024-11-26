Left Menu

Court's Surprising Leniency: Delhi Man Walks Free in Attempted Murder Case

A Delhi court sentenced a man to nine months for a 2017 attempted murder, but he walked free due to previous detention. The court considered the victim's forgiveness and convicted cousin's mental health. Legal experts highlighted the judgment's balance between justice and individual case nuances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:36 IST
In a surprising move, a Delhi court sentenced a man to nine months in a 2017 attempted murder case, but he is now free due to time served. The case involved a family dispute where Naveen Kumar attacked his cousin, Mukesh, after being refused money for alcohol.

The court took the victim's forgiveness into account, noting the resolution between the family members. Despite the seriousness of the charge—punishable by up to life imprisonment—the court adopted a lenient stance, considering Kumar's clean record and ongoing mental health treatment.

Legal experts highlighted the unusual leniency, emphasizing the court's attempt to balance justice with compassion. They noted that such decisions are not unprecedented, often considering victim's wishes and familial reconciliations in sentencing.

