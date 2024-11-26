Diplomatic Tensions Rise: British Diplomat Expelled from Russia Over Spying Allegations

Amid escalating tensions over the Ukraine conflict, Russia has ordered the expulsion of British diplomat Edward Pryor Wilkes, accusing him of espionage.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) claims Wilkes was operating under diplomatic cover, using false personal data to enter the country and engaging in intelligence activities that threatened Russian security.

In response, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced the revocation of Wilkes' accreditation and summoned the British ambassador to communicate the decision. The UK Foreign Office has yet to comment on the allegations, which they previously dismissed as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)