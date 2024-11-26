Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: British Diplomat Expelled from Russia Over Spying Allegations

Russia has expelled British diplomat Edward Pryor Wilkes, accusing him of espionage related to the Ukraine conflict. The FSB claims he falsely reported personal data and was involved in intelligence activities. Russia's Foreign Ministry has withdrawn his accreditation, while the UK has dismissed the accusations as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:38 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: British Diplomat Expelled from Russia Over Spying Allegations
diplomat
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Amid escalating tensions over the Ukraine conflict, Russia has ordered the expulsion of British diplomat Edward Pryor Wilkes, accusing him of espionage.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) claims Wilkes was operating under diplomatic cover, using false personal data to enter the country and engaging in intelligence activities that threatened Russian security.

In response, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced the revocation of Wilkes' accreditation and summoned the British ambassador to communicate the decision. The UK Foreign Office has yet to comment on the allegations, which they previously dismissed as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024