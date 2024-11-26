Left Menu

Celebrating 75 Years: India's Constitution - Soul of Democracy

The Delhi Assembly marked the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, highlighting its role as the foundation of democracy and protector of citizen rights. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel underscored its significance, emphasising justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity alongside citizen participation for an inclusive society.

Updated: 26-11-2024 18:38 IST
Celebrating 75 Years: India's Constitution - Soul of Democracy
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday heralded the Constitution as the cornerstone of India's democracy during celebrations for its 75th anniversary. Calling it the soul of democratic governance and a guardian of citizens' rights, Goel stressed the importance of understanding its foundational role.

Goel administered the oath of allegiance to the Constitution to assembly officers and employees. He highlighted that India's Constitution, the world's largest written one, underpins the governance system's basic structure and principles.

Marking 'Samvidhan Divas,' the anniversary underscores the Constitution's adoption on November 26, 1949, and implementation on January 26, 1950. Goel emphasised the need for awareness about the Constitution, celebrating its advocacy for justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, and citizen engagement in democratic society-building.

Latest News

