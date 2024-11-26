Celebrating 75 Years: India's Constitution - Soul of Democracy

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday heralded the Constitution as the cornerstone of India's democracy during celebrations for its 75th anniversary. Calling it the soul of democratic governance and a guardian of citizens' rights, Goel stressed the importance of understanding its foundational role.

Goel administered the oath of allegiance to the Constitution to assembly officers and employees. He highlighted that India's Constitution, the world's largest written one, underpins the governance system's basic structure and principles.

Marking 'Samvidhan Divas,' the anniversary underscores the Constitution's adoption on November 26, 1949, and implementation on January 26, 1950. Goel emphasised the need for awareness about the Constitution, celebrating its advocacy for justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, and citizen engagement in democratic society-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)