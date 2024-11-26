Railway Board Tackles Employee Career Stagnation in Supervisory Roles

The Railway Board has established a five-member committee to tackle the long-standing issue of career stagnation among employees in supervisory roles within various departments. This initiative aims to enhance promotion prospects for positions such as senior section engineers, junior engineers, and station managers, which currently fall under Group C categories at grade pay levels L-7 and L-8.

According to an order from the Railway Board dated November 20, 2024, the newly formed committee will explore solutions to stagnation challenges, study the implications of upgrading supervisory roles to Group B status at Level-8, and align the Ministry of Railways' classification policy with the Department of Personnel and Training standards. The committee has been instructed to submit its findings within six weeks, having consulted with relevant stakeholders to provide comprehensive recommendations.

Despite the move being positively viewed by many, employee unions remain skeptical, as a previous committee's recommendations on similar matters were never implemented. Vivek Mishra, Assistant General Secretary of the North Eastern Railway Men's Congress, expressed hope that this time, the Board will act decisively to benefit Group B and C employees, providing a permanent resolution to the issue.

