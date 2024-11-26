Left Menu

Railway Board Tackles Employee Career Stagnation in Supervisory Roles

The Railway Board has set up a five-member committee to address career stagnation issues among supervisory roles in departments, focusing on promotion prospects and the potential upgrade of Group C posts to Group B status. The report is expected in six weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:48 IST
Railway Board Tackles Employee Career Stagnation in Supervisory Roles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has established a five-member committee to tackle the long-standing issue of career stagnation among employees in supervisory roles within various departments. This initiative aims to enhance promotion prospects for positions such as senior section engineers, junior engineers, and station managers, which currently fall under Group C categories at grade pay levels L-7 and L-8.

According to an order from the Railway Board dated November 20, 2024, the newly formed committee will explore solutions to stagnation challenges, study the implications of upgrading supervisory roles to Group B status at Level-8, and align the Ministry of Railways' classification policy with the Department of Personnel and Training standards. The committee has been instructed to submit its findings within six weeks, having consulted with relevant stakeholders to provide comprehensive recommendations.

Despite the move being positively viewed by many, employee unions remain skeptical, as a previous committee's recommendations on similar matters were never implemented. Vivek Mishra, Assistant General Secretary of the North Eastern Railway Men's Congress, expressed hope that this time, the Board will act decisively to benefit Group B and C employees, providing a permanent resolution to the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024