Unprecedented Airstrikes Hit Beirut's Southern Suburbs
Israeli air force launched extensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs. The attacks, among the largest recorded, followed the military's evacuation orders for 20 locations. Reuters documented the simultaneous assaults marking a significant escalation in tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:03 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Israeli air force conducted a series of extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday.
These strikes were the largest simultaneous attacks recorded in the area. They followed the Israeli military's issuance of evacuation orders for 20 locations, which was its most substantial warning yet.
Reuters journalists captured footage of the attack, highlighting a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions in the region.
