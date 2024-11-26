Daring Heist: Inside the Jahangirpuri Jewellery Bust

A burglary suspect has been arrested in connection with the looting of jewellery and valuables worth over Rs 12 lakh in Delhi's Jahangirpuri neighborhood, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place on November 18 at an Adarsh Nagar residence, was discovered when the complainant found his first-floor room ransacked and missing items.

The authorities registered an FIR and subsequently detained Farid, whose confession led to the recovery of some loot from a jeweller's possession, prompting a deeper investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)