Daring Heist: Inside the Jahangirpuri Jewellery Bust

A man was arrested for looting jewellery and valuables worth over Rs 12 lakh in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The heist occurred on November 18, and police detained Farid, who confessed and sold some stolen items. Further investigations are ongoing following the recovery from a jeweller.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A burglary suspect has been arrested in connection with the looting of jewellery and valuables worth over Rs 12 lakh in Delhi's Jahangirpuri neighborhood, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place on November 18 at an Adarsh Nagar residence, was discovered when the complainant found his first-floor room ransacked and missing items.

The authorities registered an FIR and subsequently detained Farid, whose confession led to the recovery of some loot from a jeweller's possession, prompting a deeper investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

