Mystery Drones Over US Air Force Bases in England

Small drones have been spotted near US Air Force bases in eastern England, causing concern among military officials. This ongoing situation comes on the heels of recent sightings above RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell. Authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance, closely monitoring the skies around these key military installations.

The US Air Forces in Europe issued a statement noting the active monitoring of these drones. However, despite their efforts, the identity of the individuals or groups behind these incursions remains unknown. The incident highlights the growing challenge of small drones presenting potential security threats in military and civilian airspaces.

Officials emphasize the importance of identifying the source of these drones to ensure the security of the bases, which house significant US military assets. The Air Force is working diligently to address this aerial mystery swiftly and effectively, ensuring that all precautions are taken to safeguard personnel and equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)