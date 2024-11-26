Clerk Nabbed for Unexplained Wealth in Punjab

A clerk at the registrar's office for births and deaths has been arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Jaswinder Singh reportedly incurred expenses totaling Rs 1.23 crore from January 1, 2002, to December 31, 2016, which far exceeded his realized income of Rs 88.15 lakh.

This discrepancy of Rs 34.98 lakh led to a formal case being registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as confirmed by an official spokesperson of the bureau.

(With inputs from agencies.)