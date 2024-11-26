Left Menu

Clerk Nabbed for Unexplained Wealth in Punjab

Jaswinder Singh, a clerk from the registrar's office, was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for possessing assets beyond his known income. Investigations revealed he spent Rs 1.23 crore while earning only Rs 88.15 lakh between 2002 and 2016. A corruption case has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:39 IST
A clerk at the registrar's office for births and deaths has been arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Jaswinder Singh reportedly incurred expenses totaling Rs 1.23 crore from January 1, 2002, to December 31, 2016, which far exceeded his realized income of Rs 88.15 lakh.

This discrepancy of Rs 34.98 lakh led to a formal case being registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as confirmed by an official spokesperson of the bureau.

