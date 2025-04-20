Officer Cleared: Corruption Case Thrown Out Due to Invalid Sanction

The legal proceedings in Thane took a significant turn as the court discharged Dr. Prakash Harishchandra Jadhav of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation from bribery charges. The court highlighted the absence of valid prosecution sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act as a pivotal factor in its decision.

Judge Suryakant S Shinde noted that the municipal commissioner's attempt to proceed without the corporation's approval rendered the sanction invalid. This detail emerged during the joint request by prosecution and defense, emphasizing the importance of authority hierarchy as outlined in section 56(1)(a) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

Dr. Jadhav faced accusations of soliciting a bribe, alleged to be in the form of liquor bottles, in return for influencing a medical officer appointment in 2017. However, with inconsistencies in the evidence and procedural lapses, the court ruled in favor of discharging the accused from all charges, underscoring procedural adherence in corruption cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)