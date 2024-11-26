Guardians of Liberty: R Venkataramani's Vision for an Enduring Constitution

Attorney General R Venkataramani delivered a compelling message on Constitution Day, stressing the importance of an enduring Constitution that safeguards the rights and liberties of all citizens. He articulated the critical role of collaboration among people, governmental institutions, and the justice system in sustaining constitutional integrity.

Addressing the Supreme Court Bar Association, Venkataramani called for introspection on how effectively citizens act as custodians of constitutional values. He emphasized bridging social gaps and fostering inclusive dialogue that strengthens the national fabric, urging a shift from divisive rhetoric to constructive resolutions.

Highlighting the need for reform in the justice system, the Attorney General advocated for a National Criminal Justice Administration institution. He argued that such initiatives are vital for ensuring fair justice and aligning the system with the foundational principles of the Constitution, striving for a society where justice remains the cornerstone of national progress.

