Outcry Over Unnao Rape Case Convict's Bail: A Struggle for Justice

The Delhi High Court's decision to temporarily release Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the Unnao rape case, has ignited a wave of protests and concerns among women's rights activists and the survivor's family.

The court allowed Sengar, serving a life sentence, bail as he appeals his conviction, with conditions limiting his proximity to the victim. The survivor, however, fears for her safety amid the ruling, citing the withdrawal of security provided to her family.

Activists and public figures, including Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape victim, have condemned the court's decision, arguing it undermines justice and the safety of women nationwide. Many urge the court to reconsider, fearing this sets a problematic precedent for similar cases.

