Outcry Over Unnao Rape Case Convict's Bail: A Struggle for Justice
The Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the jail sentence of Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar has sparked outrage. The survivor expresses fear for her family's safety and plans to appeal to the Supreme Court. Activists and supporters, including Nirbhaya's mother, emphasize the adverse implications of this verdict on women’s safety.
The Delhi High Court's decision to temporarily release Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the Unnao rape case, has ignited a wave of protests and concerns among women's rights activists and the survivor's family.
The court allowed Sengar, serving a life sentence, bail as he appeals his conviction, with conditions limiting his proximity to the victim. The survivor, however, fears for her safety amid the ruling, citing the withdrawal of security provided to her family.
Activists and public figures, including Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape victim, have condemned the court's decision, arguing it undermines justice and the safety of women nationwide. Many urge the court to reconsider, fearing this sets a problematic precedent for similar cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
