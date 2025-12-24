Left Menu

Outcry Over Unnao Rape Case Convict's Bail: A Struggle for Justice

The Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the jail sentence of Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar has sparked outrage. The survivor expresses fear for her family's safety and plans to appeal to the Supreme Court. Activists and supporters, including Nirbhaya's mother, emphasize the adverse implications of this verdict on women’s safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:52 IST
Outcry Over Unnao Rape Case Convict's Bail: A Struggle for Justice
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court's decision to temporarily release Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the Unnao rape case, has ignited a wave of protests and concerns among women's rights activists and the survivor's family.

The court allowed Sengar, serving a life sentence, bail as he appeals his conviction, with conditions limiting his proximity to the victim. The survivor, however, fears for her safety amid the ruling, citing the withdrawal of security provided to her family.

Activists and public figures, including Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape victim, have condemned the court's decision, arguing it undermines justice and the safety of women nationwide. Many urge the court to reconsider, fearing this sets a problematic precedent for similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025