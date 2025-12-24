Unnao Survivor Seeks Justice: HC Bail Decision Sparks Outcry

In a controversial decision, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended the life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case, and granted him bail pending his appeal. This decision has stirred significant reaction from the survivor and her family.

The survivor, who was a minor at the time of the incident, expressed her anguish, describing the High Court's decision as equivalent to 'death' for her family. She announced her intention to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the decision, citing fears for her and her family's safety.

While Sengar's sentence for the rape case has been suspended, he remains in jail for another conviction. The High Court laid stringent conditions concerning his bail, including restrictions on his movement near the survivor's residence. Any breach of these conditions would lead to automatic cancellation of bail.