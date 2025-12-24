Unnao Survivor Seeks Justice: HC Bail Decision Sparks Outcry
The Unnao rape case survivor has criticized the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is convicted for her rape and her father's custodial death. She plans to challenge this decision in the Supreme Court, fearing for her family's safety.
- Country:
- India
In a controversial decision, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended the life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case, and granted him bail pending his appeal. This decision has stirred significant reaction from the survivor and her family.
The survivor, who was a minor at the time of the incident, expressed her anguish, describing the High Court's decision as equivalent to 'death' for her family. She announced her intention to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the decision, citing fears for her and her family's safety.
While Sengar's sentence for the rape case has been suspended, he remains in jail for another conviction. The High Court laid stringent conditions concerning his bail, including restrictions on his movement near the survivor's residence. Any breach of these conditions would lead to automatic cancellation of bail.
ALSO READ
Mother of Unnao Rape Victim Vows Supreme Court Appeal After Sengar's Bail
Periyar: Torchbearer of Rationalism and Social Justice
Nightclub Inferno: Goa Court Grants Bail Amidst Investigation
Judge Dismisses Justice Department Challenge Against New York's 'Green Light Law'
Trump, Epstein, and the Unveiling of Justice: Unpacking the Latest Document Dump