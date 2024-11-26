G7 Calls Out China's Trade Practices

The G7 foreign ministers have raised alarm over Chinese trade practices, emphasizing that they are creating harmful overcapacity and distorting markets. The group's concerns come at the end of a two-day meeting, where they drafted a statement outlining their stance.

Among their chief concerns is China's potential adoption of export control measures on critical minerals, which they argue could severely disrupt global supply chains. The ministers are urging China to reconsider such moves to maintain economic stability.

Furthermore, the G7 highlighted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, noting its significance for international security. This stance underscores the group's broader concerns about regional tensions impacting global peace.

