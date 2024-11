Mexico's Potential Tariff Battle with Trump

In a bold move Tuesday, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum hinted at retaliatory tariffs in response to US President-elect Donald Trump's proposed 25% levy on Mexican goods, should the country fail to curb drug and migration flows.

Sheinbaum pledged to open discussions but insisted that drug issues are a US concern. She warned of mutual tariffs escalating into a trade risk, especially affecting shared industries like automotive manufacturing.

Criticizing US military expenditure, Sheinbaum advocated redirecting funds to regional development to tackle migration causes. Her firm stance contrasts with her predecessor, signaling a tougher diplomatic challenge for Trump.

