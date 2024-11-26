Left Menu

Activist's Hunger Strike Ignites Debate Over Uttarakhand Land Laws

Mohit Dimri, an activist, initiated a hunger strike to demand stricter land laws in Uttarakhand. Despite administrative attempts to halt his protest, Dimri remains resolute in advocating for the rights of native residents. The movement, led by Dimri, seeks to revoke amendments made post-2018 and ensure local interests are prioritized.

Mohit Dimri, an activist in Uttarakhand, has launched a hunger strike in front of Shaheed Smarak, advocating for more stringent land laws to protect local residents' rights. The action follows a blockade by authorities, who locked the site and deployed police to prevent his entry.

Dimri, leading the Mool Niwas Bhu Kanoon Samanvay Sangharsh Samiti, criticized the government's measures as 'dictatorial.' In response, he pledged to continue the protest and threatened to dismantle the barriers if the administration fails to address their demands regarding land law reforms.

Among the group's key demands are the annulment of post-2018 land law amendments and the protection of original inhabitants' rights. Despite Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's assurances of impending legislation, the activist warns the movement will expand if the issue remains unresolved.

