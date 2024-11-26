Tension Escalates as Israeli Strikes Target Beirut Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israeli warplanes launched fresh strikes on central Beirut and its southern suburbs, intensifying pressure amidst ongoing deliberations over a US-brokered ceasefire meant to end prolonged hostilities with Hezbollah. Lebanon's capital city bore the brunt of these strikes, sending towering smoke over the skyline on Tuesday.

Despite these escalations, the Israeli security Cabinet was poised to vote on the ceasefire arrangement later that day. The proposal mandates an initial two-month suspension of hostilities, with terms requiring Hezbollah to withdraw its armed presence from large portions of southern Lebanon.

The deal's implementation remains precarious. Israel insists on retaining the right to military action should Hezbollah breach its obligations, a condition Lebanese officials have rejected. The ceasefire, nevertheless, symbolizes a pivotal move toward peace, potentially easing regional tensions and averting wider conflict, particularly involving Iran.

