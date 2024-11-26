Left Menu

Tension Escalates as Israeli Strikes Target Beirut Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israeli warplanes have attacked central Beirut and its southern suburbs as discussions over a US-brokered ceasefire continue. The ceasefire, if approved, aims to halt over a year of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The proposed deal involves international monitoring and the removal of armed Hezbollah presence in southern Lebanon.

Beirut | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:22 IST
Tension Escalates as Israeli Strikes Target Beirut Amid Ceasefire Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Lebanon
  • Lebanon

Israeli warplanes launched fresh strikes on central Beirut and its southern suburbs, intensifying pressure amidst ongoing deliberations over a US-brokered ceasefire meant to end prolonged hostilities with Hezbollah. Lebanon's capital city bore the brunt of these strikes, sending towering smoke over the skyline on Tuesday.

Despite these escalations, the Israeli security Cabinet was poised to vote on the ceasefire arrangement later that day. The proposal mandates an initial two-month suspension of hostilities, with terms requiring Hezbollah to withdraw its armed presence from large portions of southern Lebanon.

The deal's implementation remains precarious. Israel insists on retaining the right to military action should Hezbollah breach its obligations, a condition Lebanese officials have rejected. The ceasefire, nevertheless, symbolizes a pivotal move toward peace, potentially easing regional tensions and averting wider conflict, particularly involving Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

