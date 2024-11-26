Court Rules State Autonomy in Employment Decisions.

The Allahabad High Court has declared that central government employment does not automatically ensure eligibility for state service appointments. This ruling came as a blow to Vishal Saraswat, whose petition was denied following the state government's decision to reject his appointment due to an unresolved dowry case against him.

Justice Salil Kumar Rai stated that public employers are distinct entities with the discretion to assess candidates independently. This means the state is not obligated to mimic decisions made by central government bodies like the Rajya Sabha secretariat. Saraswat's previous provisional appointment in the Rajya Sabha didn't bind the UP government.

Despite Saraswat's disclosure of the criminal case status on his application, the high court upheld the state's refusal, referring to the precedent set in Avtar Singh vs Union of India. It concluded that an ongoing criminal trial justifies a candidature rejection as it potentially impacts a candidate's suitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)