AIYF Fights for Dignity: Protests Colonial Terminology at VP House

The AIYF protested at Delhi's VP House, criticizing the term 'servant quarters.' They argued this reflects a colonial mindset and demanded it be changed to 'staff quarters,' aligning with democratic values and dignity of labor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:29 IST
AIYF Fights for Dignity: Protests Colonial Terminology at VP House
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) held a protest at Delhi's VP House, objecting to the use of the term 'servant quarters' for residences designated for staff members. The AIYF, the youth branch of the Communist Party of India, argued this terminology signifies a continued colonial mindset within the nation's capital.

In their demonstration at the complex housing political leaders, AIYF emphasized that India's 75th anniversary of constitutional adoption marks a time to reflect on equality and justice. Despite the lengthy duration of the republic, AIYF pointed out lingering colonial and feudal attitudes represented by the 'master-servant' relationship.

The organization demands the term be revised to 'staff quarters,' which they assert would uphold labor dignity and democratic principles. The AIYF highlighted the contradiction of grand celebratory events organized in the Parliament while such symbols of colonial oppression persist nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

