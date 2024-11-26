Heightened Vigil: DIG's Strategic Border Security Review

In a strategic move to bolster security along the International Border, Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma conducted an extensive review of Jammu district's sub-sectors, including Arnia, Bishnah, and R S Pura.

The DIG's visit emphasized enhancing operational readiness by meeting with BSF and police officials, as well as Village Defence Group members, to fortify measures in sensitive areas like Aik Nallah, Phaghu Nallah, and Sai.

Key discussions focused on improved coordination as part of the Border Management System, alongside public engagement for timely information sharing to maintain peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)