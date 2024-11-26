Left Menu

Heightened Vigil: DIG's Strategic Border Security Review

Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma inspected the International Border areas in Jammu district to review security and operational preparedness. His visit focused on sensitive areas, enhancing coordination with BSF, establishing joint checkpoints, and urging public cooperation for effective security management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:46 IST
In a strategic move to bolster security along the International Border, Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma conducted an extensive review of Jammu district's sub-sectors, including Arnia, Bishnah, and R S Pura.

The DIG's visit emphasized enhancing operational readiness by meeting with BSF and police officials, as well as Village Defence Group members, to fortify measures in sensitive areas like Aik Nallah, Phaghu Nallah, and Sai.

Key discussions focused on improved coordination as part of the Border Management System, alongside public engagement for timely information sharing to maintain peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

