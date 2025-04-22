Deadly Attack in Pahalgam: Amit Shah Leads Security Review

In a swift response to the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, Union Home Minister Amit Shah touched down in Srinagar on Tuesday evening to assess the pressing security concerns in the Kashmir Valley, officials reported.

Immediately upon arriving, Shah headed straight to the Raj Bhavan for a comprehensive briefing with the top echelons of Jammu and Kashmir's security apparatus, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The briefing was spearheaded by the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Nalin Prabhat.

The assessment meeting chaired by Shah included representatives from the Army, CRPF, and police forces, as well as senior figures like Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. The chilling attack, executed by The Resistance Front, notoriously linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, unfolded in the scenic yet tragic meadows of Baisaran, a notable attraction for international and domestic tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)