Deadliest Kashmir Attack: Amit Shah Leads Urgent Security Review in Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar to assess the security situation after a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam resulted in 26 fatalities, primarily targeting tourists.

The attack took place at Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot known as 'mini Switzerland' in Kashmir, with TRF, a subgroup of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claiming responsibility.

Key officials, including the Lieutenant Governor and Jammu and Kashmir's police chief, briefed Shah, emphasizing the attack's significance as the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)