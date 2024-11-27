Left Menu

Tyreek Hill's Traffic Citations Dismissed Amid Officer's Court Absence

Traffic citations given to Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill were dismissed after the officer failed to attend the court hearing. The incident unfolded when Hill was pulled over for speeding, leading to an aggressive escalation. The Miami-Dade Police Department is conducting an internal review.

27-11-2024
In a recent development, the traffic citations against Miami Dolphins' wide receiver Tyreek Hill have been dismissed after the officer involved did not appear at the court hearing. This incident was initially triggered when Hill was stopped for speeding, which intensified into a physical confrontation

Hill, pulled over before the National Football League season opener, faced allegations of careless driving and not wearing a seat belt. Body-camera footage shows a tense exchange with the officer, escalating to Hill being forcibly removed and handcuffed. The case prompted an internal investigation within the Miami-Dade Police Department.

This dismissal led Hill's attorney, Julius Collins, to assert that officers should only issue citations if they are prepared to testify under oath. Meanwhile, police have admitted an oversight in the officer's non-appearance at court, stating that the matter will be addressed administratively.

