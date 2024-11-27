Ceasefire Hope: Israel and Hezbollah Reach Agreement Amid Ongoing Tensions

In a significant development, Israel has sanctioned a United States-mediated ceasefire with Hezbollah to terminate over 14 months of hostilities linked to the Gaza Strip conflict.

The ceasefire, marking a crucial step towards regaining regional stability post the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, has been approved. However, it leaves the strained situation in Gaza, where Hamas holds hostages, unresolved. Questions remain about Israel's right to retaliate against Hezbollah for breaches, which has sparked friction with Lebanese officials.

Despite this accord, tensions persist. A severe wave of Israeli attacks hit Beirut and its southern suburbs just before the ceasefire's effectuation, symbolizing Israel's strategy to weaken Hezbollah prior to the truce. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden hailed the agreement as a positive move and expressed plans to seek a similar resolution in Gaza.

