Left Menu

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Peace?

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, brokered by the U.S. and France, is set to take effect after both parties agreed to an accord. This agreement aims to end a conflict that resulted in thousands of deaths since last year, with Israel and Lebanon working towards restoring stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 03:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 03:59 IST
Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Peace?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah is poised to take effect, following an agreement negotiated by the United States and France, President Joe Biden announced. The truce seeks to end the deadly conflict across the Israeli-Lebanese border, fueled by last year's Gaza war.

Biden emphasized that this ceasefire is meant to be a permanent resolution, with Israel gradually withdrawing forces as Lebanon's army assumes control to prevent Hezbollah's resurgence. French President Emmanuel Macron also lauded the agreement for its many months of coordinated efforts.

Despite tensions, including recent airstrikes, both sides exhibit a readiness to cease hostilities. A mechanism involving the U.N. peacekeeping force, alongside the U.S. and French efforts, will monitor compliance, as the international community remains hopeful for enduring peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024