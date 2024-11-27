Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Peace?

A ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah is poised to take effect, following an agreement negotiated by the United States and France, President Joe Biden announced. The truce seeks to end the deadly conflict across the Israeli-Lebanese border, fueled by last year's Gaza war.

Biden emphasized that this ceasefire is meant to be a permanent resolution, with Israel gradually withdrawing forces as Lebanon's army assumes control to prevent Hezbollah's resurgence. French President Emmanuel Macron also lauded the agreement for its many months of coordinated efforts.

Despite tensions, including recent airstrikes, both sides exhibit a readiness to cease hostilities. A mechanism involving the U.N. peacekeeping force, alongside the U.S. and French efforts, will monitor compliance, as the international community remains hopeful for enduring peace in the region.

