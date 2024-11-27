Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Peace?
A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, brokered by the U.S. and France, is set to take effect after both parties agreed to an accord. This agreement aims to end a conflict that resulted in thousands of deaths since last year, with Israel and Lebanon working towards restoring stability.
A ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah is poised to take effect, following an agreement negotiated by the United States and France, President Joe Biden announced. The truce seeks to end the deadly conflict across the Israeli-Lebanese border, fueled by last year's Gaza war.
Biden emphasized that this ceasefire is meant to be a permanent resolution, with Israel gradually withdrawing forces as Lebanon's army assumes control to prevent Hezbollah's resurgence. French President Emmanuel Macron also lauded the agreement for its many months of coordinated efforts.
Despite tensions, including recent airstrikes, both sides exhibit a readiness to cease hostilities. A mechanism involving the U.N. peacekeeping force, alongside the U.S. and French efforts, will monitor compliance, as the international community remains hopeful for enduring peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Injury Shake-Up in All Blacks Squad Ahead of France Test
Car Incident Mars Zhuhai's Pre-Show Peace
Gaza Aid Crisis: U.S. Pushes for Humanitarian Access Amid Escalating Conflict
Medvedev Accuses Europe of Escalating Ukraine Conflict
Medvedev Accuses Europe of Provoking Ukraine Conflict Amid Trump's Return