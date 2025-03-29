Calming the Storm: Peace Efforts in Malda's Mothabari

The situation in the violence-stricken Mothabari area of Malda district in West Bengal is gradually normalizing, according to senior police officials.

Sixteen additional arrests have been made, totaling 50 apprehended individuals following Thursday's violent clashes between two community groups. Inspector General of North Bengal, Rajesh Yadav, confirmed these developments.

Efforts to restore peace involved a high-level meeting between administrative and police officials. Increased police presence, including state armed police and Rapid Action Force personnel, has been deployed, while internet services remain suspended as a precautionary step.

(With inputs from agencies.)