Australia's Bold Move: Social Media Age Restrictions
Australia passes a groundbreaking bill banning under-16s from social media. The legislation aims to enforce fines on platforms like TikTok and Facebook for failing to prevent young users. Critics argue it won’t effectively address social media harms and could create privacy risks. Implementation awaits Senate approval.
Australia's House of Representatives has taken a historic step towards regulating social media usage, passing a bill that prohibits children under 16 from using platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.
The bill, which still requires Senate approval, proposes hefty fines for companies that fail to comply with the new age restrictions. With a majority backing from major parties, the legislation is poised to become law.
While supporters, including bereaved parent Wayne Holdsworth, celebrate its potential for child safety, critics express concerns over privacy risks and the potential ineffectiveness of such a ban. The debate continues as the Senate prepares for its crucial vote.
