Rajat Patidar: Leading RCB's Charge with Fines and Finesse
RCB captain Rajat Patidar has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during an IPL match against MI. Despite the setback, Patidar's leadership shines as RCB secures impressive victories, including a thrilling win over MI. His performance with the bat has been pivotal in RCB's promising IPL campaign.
- Country:
- India
In a statement from the IPL Media Advisory, Royal Challengers Bangalore's dynamic captain Rajat Patidar faces a fine following his team's slow over-rate during their clash with Mumbai Indians in Match 21 of the 2025 Indian Premier League held at the Wankhede Stadium. As it stood as RCB's first offence, Patidar received a penalty of INR 12 lakh under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct.
Beyond this financial hiccup, Patidar has been lauded for his outstanding leadership in his inaugural IPL captaincy. Under his stewardship, RCB has achieved a remarkable start, notching up victories in three of the initial four matches, toppling formidable teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians, with the triumphs against these giants marking significant milestones home and away from home turf. His personal contribution of 161 runs, highlighted by two half-centuries, bolsters the team's campaign.
As RCB eyes further success, Patidar's captaincy heralds a promising era. Despite being asked to bat first after MI chose the field, RCB posted a commanding total of 221/5, thanks to commendable innings by Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, with Patidar's blistering 64-run knock reinforcing the effort. Defending their total, a potent RCB bowling lineup secured a 12-run triumph over MI. With three wins, RCB sits at third in the standings, contrasting with MI's solitary win in as many as five matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RCB
- Rajat Patidar
- IPL 2025
- slow over-rate
- Mumbai Indians
- cricket
- leadership
- wicket
- victory
- fine
ALSO READ
Political Turbulence: South Korea's Leadership Saga Reaches New Climax
Bihar's Fiscal and Leadership Crisis: Congress Calls for Change
Rachin Ravindra Shines in CSK's Thrilling Victory Over Mumbai Indians
Bankruptcy, Legal Battles, and Leadership Changes: The Latest in Health News
Dhoni's Astounding Reflexes: A Cricket Legend Still in Form