Trump Administration Resurrects 1996 Law for Migrant Fines and Asset Seizures
The Trump Administration plans to impose daily fines and seize assets from migrants under deportation orders, leveraging a rarely used 1996 law. The measures, potentially retroactive for five years, target approximately 1.4 million migrants, despite the operational challenges and potential legal backlash anticipated by immigration advocates.
The Trump administration is reviving a rarely used 1996 law to impose steep fines on migrants who fail to leave the U.S. after deportation orders, documents accessed by Reuters reveal. The fines, up to $998 per day, could be applied retroactively, affecting migrants for up to five years.
Additionally, the administration contemplates seizing property from those who cannot pay, aiming to enforce stricter immigration measures. Emails indicate pressure on Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and potential involvement of the Department of Justice's civil asset forfeiture division.
While former President Joe Biden halted the use of such fines, current discussions suggest a resurgence under Trump, targeting about 1.4 million migrants. Critics argue that these policies serve more to instill fear rather than lawful enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
