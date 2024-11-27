Left Menu

VP Sara Duterte Faces Legal Battle: Police File Formal Complaints

The Philippine National Police has lodged formal complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte and others, accusing them of direct assault, disobedience, and grave coercion. These charges stem from an incident at the lower house of Congress and a government hospital. Duterte's office plans to address these accusations in a future live address.

Manila | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:16 IST
Sara Duterte Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippine National Police announced on Wednesday that it has filed a formal complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte along with several others. The police statement details allegations of direct assault, disobedience, and grave coercion relating to an incident at Congress's lower chamber and a government hospital.

Duterte and her fellow accused now face a significant legal challenge. The specifics of the incident leading to these allegations have not been made fully public, but they have certainly heightened political tensions.

Duterte's office has expressed its intention to publicly respond to these complaints soon. A live address has been promised, in which the Vice President is expected to present her side of the story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

