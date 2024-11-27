Left Menu

Village Councils' Term Curtailment Sparks Legal Challenge in Mizoram

The All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) intends to contest the Mizoram government's decision to shorten village councils' terms by six months. This has been labeled 'undemocratic' and will be challenged in court. Critics suggest political motives, while the government cites financial management concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:44 IST
Village Councils' Term Curtailment Sparks Legal Challenge in Mizoram
  • Country:
  • India

The All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) labeled the state government's move to cut short village councils' terms as 'undemocratic' and plans to legally challenge the decision. This move has stirred political and public discourse, with the association planning to take the matter to the Gauhati High Court.

A notification from the local administration revealed the decision to reduce the village councils' current tenure by six months, excluding three autonomous districts. The AMVCA, backed by opposition parties, perceives this as a tactic against councils led by political rivals.

The government, explaining its decision, cited financial management and COVID-19 exigencies. It highlighted necessary adjustments in state fund utilization and revenue deficit grants as key reasons. An upcoming slew of elections, including civic polls and the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections, further influences this move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024