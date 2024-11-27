Village Councils' Term Curtailment Sparks Legal Challenge in Mizoram

The All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) labeled the state government's move to cut short village councils' terms as 'undemocratic' and plans to legally challenge the decision. This move has stirred political and public discourse, with the association planning to take the matter to the Gauhati High Court.

A notification from the local administration revealed the decision to reduce the village councils' current tenure by six months, excluding three autonomous districts. The AMVCA, backed by opposition parties, perceives this as a tactic against councils led by political rivals.

The government, explaining its decision, cited financial management and COVID-19 exigencies. It highlighted necessary adjustments in state fund utilization and revenue deficit grants as key reasons. An upcoming slew of elections, including civic polls and the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections, further influences this move.

