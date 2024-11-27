Village Councils' Term Curtailment Sparks Legal Challenge in Mizoram
The All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) intends to contest the Mizoram government's decision to shorten village councils' terms by six months. This has been labeled 'undemocratic' and will be challenged in court. Critics suggest political motives, while the government cites financial management concerns.
The All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) labeled the state government's move to cut short village councils' terms as 'undemocratic' and plans to legally challenge the decision. This move has stirred political and public discourse, with the association planning to take the matter to the Gauhati High Court.
A notification from the local administration revealed the decision to reduce the village councils' current tenure by six months, excluding three autonomous districts. The AMVCA, backed by opposition parties, perceives this as a tactic against councils led by political rivals.
The government, explaining its decision, cited financial management and COVID-19 exigencies. It highlighted necessary adjustments in state fund utilization and revenue deficit grants as key reasons. An upcoming slew of elections, including civic polls and the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections, further influences this move.
