Urgent Call to End 'Adultification' of Black Youth in UK Policing

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has urged immediate action to prevent the 'adultification' of Black children by UK police during interactions, including stop and search. The report highlights biases perceiving minority children as older and less vulnerable, leading to unjust treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:31 IST
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has issued a call for urgent measures to stop the 'adultification' of Black children by police in Britain. This move comes amid mounting concerns over the treatment of young people during police interactions, including stop and search.

'Adultification' refers to biases where children from minority communities are seen as more grown up, less innocent, and less vulnerable than others. The IOPC identified instances where officers mistakenly assumed minors were older, failing to provide necessary safeguards during procedures like stop and search.

Research indicates a stark disparity, with young Black males experiencing a significantly higher rate of stop and search compared to their white peers. Despite acknowledged improvements in handling racial discrimination, IOPC Director General Rachel Watson emphasized the need for further action to restore trust in the police complaints system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

