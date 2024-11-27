Balancing Wildlife and Human Needs in Jim Corbett National Park

The Supreme Court has urged a balanced perspective on the operation of private buses within Jim Corbett National Park's core zone. Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan highlighted that the Central Empowered Committee should consider both wildlife conservation and local community needs.

Laying emphasis on human access, the court addressed objections regarding a 2020 directive allowing private buses. With ecological concerns at stake, the bench proposed the possibility of state-run transport as a viable solution.

The court's consideration focuses on maintaining ecological sanctity while ensuring local connectivity, guided by the requirements of the Wildlife Protection Act. Responses from the state and Centre are expected before further deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)