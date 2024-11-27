Left Menu

Balancing Wildlife and Human Needs in Jim Corbett National Park

The Supreme Court is addressing the issue of private buses operating in Jim Corbett National Park's core area. Emphasizing a balanced approach for both wildlife and local residents, the court is reviewing objections against buses, suggesting state-run alternatives if needed. The matter involves ecological and legal implications under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has urged a balanced perspective on the operation of private buses within Jim Corbett National Park's core zone. Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan highlighted that the Central Empowered Committee should consider both wildlife conservation and local community needs.

Laying emphasis on human access, the court addressed objections regarding a 2020 directive allowing private buses. With ecological concerns at stake, the bench proposed the possibility of state-run transport as a viable solution.

The court's consideration focuses on maintaining ecological sanctity while ensuring local connectivity, guided by the requirements of the Wildlife Protection Act. Responses from the state and Centre are expected before further deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

