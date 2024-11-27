Ex-PM Najib Razak Sees New Legal Twist as Charges Dropped Amidst Ongoing 1MDB Scandal

A Malaysian court dismissed charges against former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who was implicated in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal. The decision was due to procedural delays and prosecutors failing to disclose vital documents, Najib's lawyer revealed. Despite the dismissal, Najib still faces other corruption trials.

Najib was convicted in a previous graft case tied to the misuse of 1MDB funds and began serving his sentence in 2022 after exhausting his appeals. He and former treasury chief Irwan Serigar Abdullah faced charges involving the misappropriation of 6.6 billion ringgit intended for a settlement payment to Abu Dhabi.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court discharged the pair, noting that the lack of document disclosure had obstructed their defense. Najib, who established 1MDB in 2009, continues to face numerous trials, impacting not only his political career but also involving his family members and other officials.

