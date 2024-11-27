Turkey Offers to Mediate Gaza Ceasefire Amid Regional Tensions
President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Turkey's willingness to facilitate a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, following a successful truce in Lebanon. Despite tensions with Israel, Turkey is engaging with Hamas and other regional actors such as the U.S., aiming for stability in the Palestinian enclave.
President Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkey's readiness to assist in establishing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, while expressing contentment with the recent truce in Lebanon.
Turkey, a vocal critic of Israel’s military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, previously engaged in truce discussions with Hamas, offering recommendations to the group. U.S. President Joe Biden has indicated a renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire involving Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others.
Erdogan stated that Turkey is prepared to contribute towards ending the ongoing violence in Gaza. A Turkish official emphasized the need for a comprehensive solution, linking ceasefire efforts in Lebanon with those in Gaza for regional stability.
