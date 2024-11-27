Left Menu

Turkey Offers to Mediate Gaza Ceasefire Amid Regional Tensions

President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Turkey's willingness to facilitate a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, following a successful truce in Lebanon. Despite tensions with Israel, Turkey is engaging with Hamas and other regional actors such as the U.S., aiming for stability in the Palestinian enclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:52 IST
Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: Pixabay

President Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkey's readiness to assist in establishing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, while expressing contentment with the recent truce in Lebanon.

Turkey, a vocal critic of Israel’s military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, previously engaged in truce discussions with Hamas, offering recommendations to the group. U.S. President Joe Biden has indicated a renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire involving Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others.

Erdogan stated that Turkey is prepared to contribute towards ending the ongoing violence in Gaza. A Turkish official emphasized the need for a comprehensive solution, linking ceasefire efforts in Lebanon with those in Gaza for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

