Turkey Offers to Mediate Gaza Ceasefire Amid Regional Tensions

President Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkey's readiness to assist in establishing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, while expressing contentment with the recent truce in Lebanon.

Turkey, a vocal critic of Israel’s military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, previously engaged in truce discussions with Hamas, offering recommendations to the group. U.S. President Joe Biden has indicated a renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire involving Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others.

Erdogan stated that Turkey is prepared to contribute towards ending the ongoing violence in Gaza. A Turkish official emphasized the need for a comprehensive solution, linking ceasefire efforts in Lebanon with those in Gaza for regional stability.

