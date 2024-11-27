Left Menu

Philippines' Political Turmoil: Duterte vs. Marcos

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte faces criminal complaints for allegedly attacking and disobeying authorities in Congress. Tensions surge with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after Duterte's threats. The case highlights ongoing power struggles between two of the nation's most influential families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:55 IST
Philippines' Political Turmoil: Duterte vs. Marcos
Sara Duterte
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippine political landscape is witnessing heightened tensions as criminal complaints have been filed against Vice President Sara Duterte. Police officials accuse Duterte and her security team of assaulting and disobeying authorities during a recent incident in Congress, underscoring the deepening rift between the nation's top political figures.

The complaints come amid public threats made by Duterte against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his wife, and the House Speaker. A Supreme Court petition seeks to disbar Duterte over these statements, seen as 'illegal and immoral.' This legal drama marks a significant point in the protracted power struggle between the powerful Duterte and Marcos families.

Despite dismissing the allegations as political maneuvering aimed at unseating her, Duterte has acknowledged real threats against her life. The situation reflects broader divisions within the Philippine political ecosystem, with past ties between Duterte and Marcos further strained over differing policies and governance approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024