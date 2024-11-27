Philippines' Political Turmoil: Duterte vs. Marcos

The Philippine political landscape is witnessing heightened tensions as criminal complaints have been filed against Vice President Sara Duterte. Police officials accuse Duterte and her security team of assaulting and disobeying authorities during a recent incident in Congress, underscoring the deepening rift between the nation's top political figures.

The complaints come amid public threats made by Duterte against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his wife, and the House Speaker. A Supreme Court petition seeks to disbar Duterte over these statements, seen as 'illegal and immoral.' This legal drama marks a significant point in the protracted power struggle between the powerful Duterte and Marcos families.

Despite dismissing the allegations as political maneuvering aimed at unseating her, Duterte has acknowledged real threats against her life. The situation reflects broader divisions within the Philippine political ecosystem, with past ties between Duterte and Marcos further strained over differing policies and governance approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)