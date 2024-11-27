Left Menu

'Alarming Situation for Minorities' in Bangladesh Raises Concerns

Former Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud, criticized the interim government for empowering extremists and undermining democracy. Chirag Paswan dismissed claims on EVMs, and Hemant Soren announced the commencement of his governance. Additionally, a Maoist commander was killed in Jharkhand, and the Army is searching for a missing man in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:02 IST
In a strong critique, former Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud condemned ongoing conditions in Bangladesh as dire for minorities and accused the interim government of fostering extremist ideologies that contribute to national instability.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan dismissed Congress president's concerns over electronic voting machines, reinforcing confidence in the existing electoral system.

In Jharkhand, Hemant Soren declared commencement of 'Abua Sarkar,' signifying a new governmental phase, while authorities confirmed the killing of a wanted Maoist 'commander' amid internal conflicts. In Manipur, a comprehensive army operation is underway to locate a missing man.

(With inputs from agencies.)

