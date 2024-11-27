'Alarming Situation for Minorities' in Bangladesh Raises Concerns

In a strong critique, former Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud condemned ongoing conditions in Bangladesh as dire for minorities and accused the interim government of fostering extremist ideologies that contribute to national instability.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan dismissed Congress president's concerns over electronic voting machines, reinforcing confidence in the existing electoral system.

In Jharkhand, Hemant Soren declared commencement of 'Abua Sarkar,' signifying a new governmental phase, while authorities confirmed the killing of a wanted Maoist 'commander' amid internal conflicts. In Manipur, a comprehensive army operation is underway to locate a missing man.

(With inputs from agencies.)