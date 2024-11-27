Left Menu

ICC Pursues Arrest Warrant for Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing

The International Criminal Court prosecutor seeks an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing for crimes against humanity, particularly against the Rohingya minority. Investigations have faced challenges due to Myanmar's political instability and lack of cooperation. The move occurs amidst global scrutiny of the ICC's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on Wednesday his intention to pursue an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing. The charges relate to alleged crimes against humanity in the persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Approximately a million Rohingya fled to Bangladesh following a 2017 military offensive in Myanmar's Rakhine state, which U.N. investigators described as ethnic cleansing. ICC's ongoing investigations have faced obstacles, including Myanmar's refusal to collaborate and the country's unstable political climate.

The ICC's latest move aims to affirm accountability at the highest levels of Myanmar's military leadership, despite Myanmar not being an ICC member. Continued investigations are anticipated, with additional arrest warrants expected in connection to the Rohingya crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

