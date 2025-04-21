Accusations of Ethnic Cleansing: BJP Calls for Investigation into Murshidabad Violence

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul has expressed grave concerns about the recent violence in Murshidabad, labeling it an orchestrated act of 'ethnic cleansing,' allegedly facilitated by local authorities with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's support. Paul has called for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry to ascertain the truth behind these allegations.

In statements to ANI, Paul emphasized the perilous situation for Hindus in West Bengal, criticizing the incidents as calculated actions under local and political leadership. BJP's State President Sukanta Majumdar echoed her worries, citing instances where Hindus were allegedly coerced at gunpoint to recite Islamic slogans, suggesting this violence is not confined to Murshidabad.

BJP's IT chief Amit Malviya highlighted an incident involving robbery and arson in Murshidabad, describing how a family's savings and valuables were stolen and their home set ablaze. The violence stemmed from protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with unrest reported across multiple districts, prompting mass displacements to relief camps in safer regions.

Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee has urged citizens to maintain peace, accusing BJP and affiliated groups like RSS of leveraging the unrest for political gain. She condemned the exploitation of this 'unfortunate incident' to push a divisive agenda, arguing the need for unity over discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)