Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced the necessity of using the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine. This move, he explained, is crucial for making Moscow's voice heard on the international stage, according to state RIA news agency.

Ryabkov clarified that Russia still considers negotiations with the West to be viable. However, he emphasized a strategic shift towards more forceful actions to ensure Russia's positions are unmistakably understood.

This development underscores Moscow's determination to assert its stance more strongly amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)