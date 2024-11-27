Russia's New Missile: A Bold Move to Make Its Voice Heard
Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, stated that deploying the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine is essential for Moscow to effectively communicate its stance. He emphasized that while negotiations with the West remain possible, stronger measures are required for clarity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:34 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced the necessity of using the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine. This move, he explained, is crucial for making Moscow's voice heard on the international stage, according to state RIA news agency.
Ryabkov clarified that Russia still considers negotiations with the West to be viable. However, he emphasized a strategic shift towards more forceful actions to ensure Russia's positions are unmistakably understood.
This development underscores Moscow's determination to assert its stance more strongly amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Oreshnik
- missile
- Ryabkov
- negotiations
- Moscow
- West
- international
- geopolitical
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistani Group Proposes Rs 130 Billion Acquisition for PIA Amid EU Negotiations
U.S.-Israeli Negotiations: Bridging Gaps in Gaza Humanitarian Aid
Unrest in Abkhazia: Parliament Siege over Controversial Moscow Agreement
India-Peru Trade Talks: FTA Strategy to Shape Future Negotiations
Protest Erupts Over Moscow Investment Deal in Abkhazia