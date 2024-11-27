Ceasefire Pact: Israel and Hezbollah Embrace U.S.-Mediated Truce

Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group commenced a ceasefire on Wednesday, following a U.S.-mediated agreement for a 60-day truce aimed at ending over a year of conflict. The accord was unveiled by U.S. President Joe Biden, who emphasized its goal to establish a permanent halt to hostilities.

The ceasefire commenced early Wednesday morning, ceasing all military activities. Israel agreed to suspend operations on Lebanese soil, targeting both militant and state entities by land, sea, and air. Concurrently, the agreement requires Lebanon's armed groups, including Hezbollah, to cease actions against Israel.

The accord mandates Israel's phased military withdrawal from southern Lebanon, aligned with Lebanese military deployment. It includes a joint monitoring mechanism involving international partners to ensure compliance. Despite this, Israel retains the right to defend itself should Hezbollah breach the terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)