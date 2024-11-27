Left Menu

Ceasefire Pact: Israel and Hezbollah Embrace U.S.-Mediated Truce

Israel and Hezbollah have initiated a U.S.-brokered ceasefire aiming for a 60-day truce. The deal includes Israeli troop withdrawal, deployment of Lebanese military in southern areas, and monitoring by international forces. Both parties retain self-defense rights as they work to ensure a lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:46 IST
  • Lebanon

Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group commenced a ceasefire on Wednesday, following a U.S.-mediated agreement for a 60-day truce aimed at ending over a year of conflict. The accord was unveiled by U.S. President Joe Biden, who emphasized its goal to establish a permanent halt to hostilities.

The ceasefire commenced early Wednesday morning, ceasing all military activities. Israel agreed to suspend operations on Lebanese soil, targeting both militant and state entities by land, sea, and air. Concurrently, the agreement requires Lebanon's armed groups, including Hezbollah, to cease actions against Israel.

The accord mandates Israel's phased military withdrawal from southern Lebanon, aligned with Lebanese military deployment. It includes a joint monitoring mechanism involving international partners to ensure compliance. Despite this, Israel retains the right to defend itself should Hezbollah breach the terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

