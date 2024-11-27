Left Menu

Civil Society Activists Take Bold Stand in Imphal Shutdown

Volunteers from a civil society group in Imphal instigated a two-day shutdown of government offices, citing officials' failure to restore peace and implement resolutions against militants. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) led the protest, drawing significant security responses amidst calls for the cessation of violence.

In a dramatic protest, volunteers from a civil society group in Imphal initiated a two-day shutdown of government offices, citing the government's failure to restore peace and take action against militants. This bold move was part of a campaign led by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), whose student wing entered several government offices, demanding employees vacate their premises.

The protest extended to the secretariat, the directorate of transport, forest head office, and the subdivisional officer's building, despite a strong security presence. Volunteers even attempted to lock the office gates, though security forces thwarted these efforts.

COCOMI's coordinators criticized the state government's inaction on resolutions targeting militant actions and the partial imposition of AFSPA, prompting their call for a widespread shutdown. This action coincides with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh urging COCOMI to halt their demonstrations as tensions rise in the region.

