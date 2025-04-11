Russia's Reluctance for Peace: A Challenge for Ukraine

Russia remains uninterested in achieving peace, stated Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Friday. He added that Russia needs to recognize Ukraine's capability to persist in its fight.

Given the continuous aggression from Russia, Pistorius conceded that peace in Ukraine seems unattainable in the near future. He assured that efforts to sustain Ukraine with joint military support will continue.

These remarks followed a session of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels, where future strategies for supporting Ukraine amidst the conflict were discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)