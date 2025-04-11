Russia's Reluctance for Peace: A Challenge for Ukraine
Russia shows no interest in peace, affirms Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. He emphasizes that Ukraine is poised to continue fighting amid ongoing Russian aggression, and ongoing military support will be provided to Ukraine, as discussed in the recent Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in Brussels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:26 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Russia remains uninterested in achieving peace, stated Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Friday. He added that Russia needs to recognize Ukraine's capability to persist in its fight.
Given the continuous aggression from Russia, Pistorius conceded that peace in Ukraine seems unattainable in the near future. He assured that efforts to sustain Ukraine with joint military support will continue.
These remarks followed a session of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels, where future strategies for supporting Ukraine amidst the conflict were discussed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- peace
- Ukraine
- Boris Pistorius
- Germany
- Defence Minister
- aggression
- conflict
- support
- Brussels
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thai defence minister says 90 missing and 3 dead at site where high-rise under construction collapsed in a quake, reports AP.
Coalition Talks: CDU and SPD Negotiate Germany's Future
Europe's Tech Giant Counterstrike: Germany's Response to US Tariffs
Germany Faces Unemployment Surge Amidst Economic Struggles
Germany’s Political Crossroads: Merz's Vision for the Future