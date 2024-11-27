Tragic Discovery: Young Girl Found Dead in Field

In a shocking turn of events, the body of a young girl, aged around 12-13 years, was found in a field in Deoria district, police reported on Wednesday. She had previously gone missing from a family wedding, leading to a desperate search.

The discovery was made on Wednesday morning when her semi-naked body was found with apparent neck injuries and clothing scattered nearby, according to law enforcement officials. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Bhatni police station.

Authorities, including Bhatni SHO Ashwani Pradhan and Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma, have taken statements from the family and local residents. A case has been registered on allegations of murder and suspected rape, and the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)