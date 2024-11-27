Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Young Girl Found Dead in Field

A young girl's body was discovered with neck injuries in a Deoria district field, sparking a murder investigation. The girl, who went missing during a family wedding, was found semi-naked with scattered clothing. Police suspect murder and possibly rape, intensifying the investigation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:48 IST
Tragic Discovery: Young Girl Found Dead in Field
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, the body of a young girl, aged around 12-13 years, was found in a field in Deoria district, police reported on Wednesday. She had previously gone missing from a family wedding, leading to a desperate search.

The discovery was made on Wednesday morning when her semi-naked body was found with apparent neck injuries and clothing scattered nearby, according to law enforcement officials. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Bhatni police station.

Authorities, including Bhatni SHO Ashwani Pradhan and Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma, have taken statements from the family and local residents. A case has been registered on allegations of murder and suspected rape, and the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024