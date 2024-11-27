Parliamentary Showdown: Waqf Bill Extension Sparks Tempest
The parliamentary committee examining the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill has opted for an extension until the conclusion of the next Budget Session. Despite a turbulent meeting that saw opposition members stage a walkout, a consensus was reached to push the report deadline beyond November 29, 2025. Stakeholder consultations remain ongoing.
The parliamentary committee scrutinising the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill is moving towards an extension, opting to delay its report submission until the end of the next Budget Session, following a heated meeting that included an opposition walkout.
Opposition members protested chairperson Pal's assertion that a draft report was complete, demanding more time for stakeholder consultations, particularly in states with disputes between waqf boards and state governments.
Despite initial tensions, BJP members reassured the opposition of a deadline extension, leading to a consensus. The committee, established after the bill's introduction in August, aims to resolve discord while balancing transparency and religious rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
