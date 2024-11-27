Left Menu

Parliamentary Showdown: Waqf Bill Extension Sparks Tempest

The parliamentary committee examining the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill has opted for an extension until the conclusion of the next Budget Session. Despite a turbulent meeting that saw opposition members stage a walkout, a consensus was reached to push the report deadline beyond November 29, 2025. Stakeholder consultations remain ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The parliamentary committee scrutinising the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill is moving towards an extension, opting to delay its report submission until the end of the next Budget Session, following a heated meeting that included an opposition walkout.

Opposition members protested chairperson Pal's assertion that a draft report was complete, demanding more time for stakeholder consultations, particularly in states with disputes between waqf boards and state governments.

Despite initial tensions, BJP members reassured the opposition of a deadline extension, leading to a consensus. The committee, established after the bill's introduction in August, aims to resolve discord while balancing transparency and religious rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

