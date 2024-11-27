Ceasefire Holds Amidst Israeli-Hezbollah Tensions

A tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah held steady, thanks to mediation by the U.S. and France. Despite the agreement, Israel urged caution, advising residents not to return to border areas yet.

In the wake of the ceasefire, traffic headed toward southern Lebanon, but Israeli warnings persisted. Lebanese troops began bolstering their presence south of the Litani River.

This diplomatic breakthrough, significant for the U.S., comes as Israel continues to engage with other adversaries, including Hamas. The situation remains delicate, with no immediate hope for peace in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)