Left Menu

Vibe Realty Expands Skyline with New Developments in Mumbai and Pune

Vibe Realty Private Limited, led by Gopal Sarda, announced its latest real estate acquisitions in Pune and Mumbai. The developments include a large-scale residential project in NIBM, Pune, and a redevelopment in Goregaon West, Mumbai. These projects expand VRPL's portfolio, promising significant revenue and a strong market footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:39 IST
Vibe Realty Expands Skyline with New Developments in Mumbai and Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, April 16, 2025: Vibe Realty Private Limited (VRPL), under the leadership of industry stalwart Gopal Sarda, has unveiled its latest ventures with acquisitions in Pune and Mumbai, boosting its development portfolio. The Pune initiative in NIBM spans 8 acres and targets over 750 residential units, with a sales projection exceeding Rs. 650 crores.

In Goregaon West, Mumbai, VRPL secured another redevelopment project, estimated to generate revenue surpassing Rs. 290 crore. Together, these additions elevate VRPL's development capacity to 2.7 million square feet, with a projected GDV of over Rs. 2000 crore, enhancing its strategic presence across Maharashtra.

Gopal Sarda emphasized the potential these projects present for expanding VRPL's market reach and portfolio, aligning with their strategy of launching innovative real estate solutions. These efforts underscore VRPL's commitment to enhancing Maharashtra's urban landscape, cementing their status as a pioneering force in the real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025