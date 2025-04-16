Vibe Realty Expands Skyline with New Developments in Mumbai and Pune

Mumbai, April 16, 2025: Vibe Realty Private Limited (VRPL), under the leadership of industry stalwart Gopal Sarda, has unveiled its latest ventures with acquisitions in Pune and Mumbai, boosting its development portfolio. The Pune initiative in NIBM spans 8 acres and targets over 750 residential units, with a sales projection exceeding Rs. 650 crores.

In Goregaon West, Mumbai, VRPL secured another redevelopment project, estimated to generate revenue surpassing Rs. 290 crore. Together, these additions elevate VRPL's development capacity to 2.7 million square feet, with a projected GDV of over Rs. 2000 crore, enhancing its strategic presence across Maharashtra.

Gopal Sarda emphasized the potential these projects present for expanding VRPL's market reach and portfolio, aligning with their strategy of launching innovative real estate solutions. These efforts underscore VRPL's commitment to enhancing Maharashtra's urban landscape, cementing their status as a pioneering force in the real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)