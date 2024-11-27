Left Menu

Israel to Challenge ICC Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

Israel has announced its decision to appeal against International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. The warrants relate to their alleged actions during the Gaza conflict. Senator Lindsey Graham is promoting measures in the U.S. Congress against the ICC.

Updated: 27-11-2024 21:58 IST
Israel has declared its intention to contest the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. These warrants are based on alleged actions during the Gaza conflict, as reported by Netanyahu's office on Wednesday.

Additionally, Netanyahu disclosed that U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has informed him of various measures being pursued in the U.S. Congress. These measures aim to challenge the ICC and discourage countries from cooperating with it, amid the issuance of arrest warrants last Thursday for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Hamas military leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Israeli government has submitted a formal notice to the ICC declaring its intent to appeal the arrest warrants, alongside a request to delay their execution, according to Netanyahu.

